Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle sees rare price drop at Costco

-
Apps GamesMicrosoftcostco
Reg. $300 $290

Costco members can now score the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle for $289.99 shipped. While not a huge price drop, this regularly $300 bundle, much like the standard edition, is almost never on sale these days – we didn’t even see any sizable Black Friday offers last year – so this is a notable offer for members looking to bring home a current-generation Xbox. It sells for $300 at Best Buy, while the standard edition configuration fetches just as much. It includes Fortnite, a Rocket League bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. More details below. 

If you’re looking to add an extra controller to your Xbox setup for couch co-op and the like, the PowerA Enhanced Wired gamepads are an affordable way to do so. Instead of paying the $50 or more for an official Microsoft variant, you can score this popular alternative for $30 shipped on Amazon. And it also work on Windows rigs as well.  

We just learned yesterday that Microsoft has officially shut down all Xbox One console production while Sony ramps up to make another million PS4 units. Just make sure you hit up today’s roundup for all of our live Xbox game deals and browse through our feature piece on the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S

More on the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle:

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more. For Rocket League add-on content, you get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.

