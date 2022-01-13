Microsoft shuts down all Xbox One production, Sony set to make a million PS4 units in 2022

We learned recently that Sony has decided, despite previous statements, to continue production on PS4 through 2022 while Microsoft has officially ceased all production on its previous generation Xbox One consoles. It would appears that Sony has decided to continue building its last-generation consoles in support of what has been a complete nightmare trying to score its new PS5 hardware, but Microsoft seems confident enough in its Series X/S SKUs to have completely shuttered all production of the Xbox One machines. Head below for more details.

Xbox One machines are no more!

Back in summer 2020, Microsoft made it public that it has discounted its Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital machine. But new details based on a report from The Verge are making it clear the standard edition Xbox One S as been completely shut down as well. As of the end of 2020, Microsoft stopped manufacturing its entry-level One S home console in order to focus solely on the latest Xbox Series X and S machines, according to comments from the Xbox division.

While Sony’s PlayStation 5 lineup has remained illusive to all but the most ardent gamers and those horrible purchasing bots folks use to scoop them up and sell back to us at exorbitant prices, Microsoft’s strategy to focus on its latest-generation console has seemingly allowed the Xbox Series S to remain available (to some degree). Its entry-level, current-generation machine won the holiday sales war this past year and has, for all intents and purposes, been the only current-generation home console from the big two you can actually get.

While the Xbox Series X has been nearly as hard to get as a PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series S has been readily available at places like Best Buy for months – although it is currently sold out online with only the Rocket League bundle ready for purchase at the time of writing.

The only way to score PS5 and Series X right now

The only real way to score either of the PlayStation 5 consoles or the Xbox Series X over the last several months has been with Walmart’s timed Walmart+ member offers, one of which will go live today. Both of the PS5 consoles and Xbox Series are scheduled to go live for a brief time (stock sometimes comes available again every 10 minutes) at 3 p.m. ET. So get ready and head to Walmart a few minutes before that for a (very small) chance to score one:

Gaming consoles special release – exclusively for Walmart+ members!* Exclusive access starts January 13 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET!

Sony, who has seemingly struggled even harder than Microsoft to keep its machines in-stock, has decided to produce somewhere in the realm of a million more PlayStation 4 consoles across 2022 according to reports from Bloomberg. A bitter sweet consolation prize for anyone still urning for its latest tech, it is seemingly trying to ease the hardship by bringing more of its previous machines to market and looking to make some of its first-party exclusive titles available across both generations including the highly-anticipated God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West.

You can still score some renewed Xbox One hardware on Amazon if you’re looking to lock down a piece of Microsoft gaming history before it becomes very difficult.

And while you’re waiting for a chance to scoop up a new PS5, here are all of the latest details on PlayStation VR2 and the Horizon Call of the Mountain launch title announced at CES 2022.

