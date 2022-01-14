Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $42, World of Final Fantasy $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $41.99. The digital version went on sale as part of the Nintendo New Year sale but you’ll also now find physical copies down at the discounted rate for your Switch game collection. Regularly $60, this one doesn’t go on sale very often and is now within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. For those unfamiliar, Super Mario Maker 2 is a brilliant 2D experience for Switch owners where you can design your own Mario courses and share them with the world. That’s on top of playing over 100 Nintendo-made stages and enjoying thousands of others created by the community. You’ll want to make sure your Switch Online membership is in order to enjoy the complete experience here as well. Head below for more including World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Trine: Ultimate Collection, LEGO CITY Undercover, Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $8.50 (Reg. $16+)
- LEGO CITY Undercover eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Switch game sale via eShop from $6
- XCOM 2 Collection $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero $20 (Reg. $30)
- Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise $35 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $54 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $10 (Reg. $50)
- SCARLET NEXUS $20 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $25 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40)
- Arms $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Walmart Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
