Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $42, World of Final Fantasy $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $41.99. The digital version went on sale as part of the Nintendo New Year sale but you’ll also now find physical copies down at the discounted rate for your Switch game collection. Regularly $60, this one doesn’t go on sale very often and is now within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. For those unfamiliar, Super Mario Maker 2 is a brilliant 2D experience for Switch owners where you can design your own Mario courses and share them with the world. That’s on top of playing over 100 Nintendo-made stages and enjoying thousands of others created by the community. You’ll want to make sure your Switch Online membership is in order to enjoy the complete experience here as well. Head below for more including World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Trine: Ultimate Collection, LEGO CITY Undercover, Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.

