Tested: Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount justifies its price with very few compromises

Anker’s new MagGo car mount recently launched as the brand’s latest MagSafe offering. It’s arriving with a steep price tag, so we’re taking a hands-on look to see if the premium solution is actually worth the cost for complementing your iPhone 13. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review fully investigates.

Hands on with Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount

To close out last year, Anker launched its latest collection of new charging accessories geared exclusively towards Apple’s newest products. We’ve been taking a look at what the company’s new MagGo iPhone 13 and 12 accessories have to offer in comparison to other products previously reviewed on Tested with 9to5Toys. In this review, we’ll go over what the brand’s latest car charger/mount has in store.

Centered around a MagSafe charging pad, this mount is able to dish out 7.5W of power. That shouldn’t be all too surprising if you’ve been keeping up with the world of third-party chargers as of late, but it is worth reiterating here – especially for the $69.99 price tag. Other notable features include an adjustable design that suction cups to your dashboard or windshield. And, everything you’ll need to get started is in the box, including a car charger and USB-C cable.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Single-handed mount: Get in, snap on, and drive away with a magnetic mount that lets you set your device in place without slowing you down.

Strong and secure: Ultra-strong magnets and precise alignment ensure your iPhone 13/12 stays secure throughout your drive for the perfect charge. (Note: Use without a case or with an iPhone-compatible magnetic phone case)

Better view: With a 134° maximum angle adjustment, the car mount is widely rotatable to your preferred setting for a customized viewing experience.

9to5toys’ Take:

I’ve been checking out the Anker MagGo lineup’s latest MagSafe car mount for the last month or so. I was honestly curious to see if such an expensive offering – $70 price tag – would end up being worth it. So far I am pleasantly surprised by how much value I’m finding from the accessory.

The build quality is a highlight right out of the box. The plastic exterior has a nice finish to it and doesn’t have much give. That pairs with some sturdy joints that allow you to adjust the position of your iPhone 13 in your car. For actually holding your handset in place, there’s the MagSafe mount that rests on a ball joint. I really appreciate how good the magnetic holding power is, which ensures everything stays in place.

Some other perks include a detachable USB-C cable and car charger to round out the package.

Even with everything I’m a fan of, the Anker MagGo car mount isn’t the perfect iPhone 13 MagSafe companion. The big thing I would have liked to see is a telescoping arm attached to the suction cup base. It’s a small exclusion, but at the price point we’re talking about, any compromise seems like a bigger flaw than it really is in practice.

Before we reach a final verdict, it’s worth addressing a concern from buyers on Amazon for the Anker MagGo car mount. Some have reported that the reusable adhesive and suction of the mount just weren’t enough to hold it upright, but that’s been far from my experience. It’s surely going to vary from car to car, but the charger has a pretty solid hold on my ride’s dashboard. I am using the accessory with an iPhone 13 Pro, so Max users might have a different experience. Though, I am willing to bet the mount will be able to hold up to the pressure.

To wrap up, Anker’s latest car mount might be a pricey option, but there are plenty of notable features to help justify the cost. Sure there are more affordable solutions on the market, but where this offering really shines is just how solid of an experience it delivers. There are very few compromises, with Anker’s MagGo car mount arriving as the most well-rounded MagSafe accessory for your ride that I’ve reviewed.

