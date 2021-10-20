Anker launches new 40W Nano Pro charger with dual USB-C PD ports in four colors

Following last month’s unveil of the new Nano Pro 20W charger, Anker is now back with a follow-up. Delivering much of the same unique colors and compact designs, there’s a more powerful offering available with a dual USB-C form factor. Head below for all of the details on the new Anker 40W Nano Pro charger.

New 40W charger joins Anker’s Nano Pro lineup

Entering as the second addition to Anker’s new Nano Pro charger lineup, the just-announced 40W model carries over many of the features we saw the first time around. For starters, the lineup’s signature feature of coming in four slick colors remains. But there is a new form factor to accommodate the improved features.

Thanks to the increased 40W charging output, the new iteration of Anker Nano Pro arrives with a dual port design. Those power envelopes can be stretched across both of the USB-C PD ports, and Anker’s new ActiveShield monitoring makes the cut, too.

While it’s on the larger side compared to some of Anker’s other chargers, the new 40W Nano Pro still clocks in favorably to other models on the market. Apple’s in-house 20W adapter has a similar footprint, but only packs a single USB-C port. So this new debut not only manages to dish out more power in a similar build, but can charge an extra device at the same time, too.

Now available for purchase, the new 40W Anker Nano Pro charger is on sale directly from its own online storefront, as well as Amazon. Right now, only Anker direct has all four colors, as the Amazon listing is only for the white model at this time. In either case, pricing is set at $35.99.









9to5Toys’ Take

Considering how big of a fan I was of the 20W model, I am quite interested in seeing how the new 40W Anker Nano Pro charger fares in day-to-day use. Everything from pricing to features and form factor seem to provide a good value, though that’s not to say this will be a perfect addition to your everyday carry.

There is the real downside here of lacking folding AC plugs, which means the bulkier design will take up a bit more space in your every-day carry. It was something I was willing to overlook in the more compact version in the review last month, though we’ll see if the added power on the new Anker 40W Nano Pro makes up for it.

