Smartphone Accessories: Car Suction iPhone Mount $12 (Reg. $26), more

andobil (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Phone Mount for $12.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code T2RI5OXO at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $27, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this specific phone holder. Designed to grip your device when placed inside, today’s deal is perfect for keeping an eye on maps or answering calls hands-free while driving. It suctions to your dashboard or windshield and offers the ability to articulate your device so it can be placed in the best position possible.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Specialized in holder, do more professionally. With the stronger suction cup and vent clip, this 3-in-1 car phone mount will hold your phone firmly, even on the bumpiest road. Better yet, it comes with a 2-step locking system, which provides more reliable attachment to your car. Good choice to all cars, trucks, SUV, whether dashboard, windshield or vent. The suction cup of the latest enhanced andobil car phone holder has been bumpy tested for more than 3000 times, the adhesion is still perfect as before. The car mount adopts a 3-layer nano gel sucker, which is 30X stronger than ordinary suction power! and the car mount’s suction cup can withstand temperatures from -20°C (-4°F) to 95°C/(203°F) and work well in extreme weather and roads!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!