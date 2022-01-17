Check out Regal Robot’s authentic new Rancor throne magnets from the ‘Book of Boba Fett’

In the world of authentic Star Wars collectibles, Regal Robot has a reputation for releasing some of the most eye-catching display pieces. Now its new Rancor throne magnets bring that screen accuracy to an even more affordable price point. Straight out of the Book of Boba Fett, the new release brings some iconic imagery right out of Jabba’s palace and into your collection.

Regal Robot launches new Rancor magnets

We’ve taken a look at plenty of cool Star Wars collectibles and toys over the years at 9to5Toys, and now the folks at Regal Robot are delivering some perfect releases for fans enjoying the Book of Boba Fett – Especially if NERF’s new EE-3 blaster isn’t enough to feast your eyes on already.

As new additions to its series of magnets from a galaxy far, far away, the two new Rancor releases deliver all of the attention to detail that we’ve come to expect from the brand in a more affordable package. Each of the two styles is based on official scans from original props. So if the massive $600 Rancor statue is out of your price range, these are worth a look.

Each one is cast in solid resin and then hand-painted to give off a more ornamental look. Of course, they’re also magnets for throwing up on the fridge or turning your office into Jabba’s palace.

Fittingly for the recent Disney+ debut of the Book of Boba Fett, Regal Robot has launched its new Rancor Throne magnet. This model is straight off of Jabba the Hutt’s former throne, and now in the procession of Fett himself. With quite the menacing look, this gargoyle magnet has an open-mouth look with all of those signature details.

If you prefer the classic installments in the Star Wars franchise, there is also a Rancor magnet inspired by its appearance in Return of the Jedi. This one sports much of the same iconic look of the beast, but with more details than the newer counterpart out of the Book of Boba Fett.

Now available for pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles, the new Regal Robot Rancor Magnets enter at $30 each. Shipping on both of the Regal Robot Rancor magnets is slated for later this winter, by March.

As someone who has been considering the massive $600 Rancor from Sideshow, I think these more affordable magnets will likely end up satisfying my itch to deck out the home office with some flair from the Book of Boba Fett.

