NERF launches new Boba Fett EE-3 blaster with authentic details, now available for pre-order

As Boba Fett has been hard at work reclaiming his empire on Tatooine in the new titular Disney+ series, Hasbro has been hard at work on its latest authentic replica. This time bringing the iconic EE-3 blaster into its NERF arsenal, the upcoming release brings Boba Fett’s signature weapon to your collection. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details below.

Hasbro launches new Boba Fett NERF EE-3 blaster

Marking just the latest iconic Star Wars to get the NERF treatment, we last saw Mando’s unique Amban Phase-Pulse rifle decked out with foam-shooting capabilities. This time around, the folks at Hasbro are turning their attention to the new Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series to give the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunter some love.

Replicating the EE-3 Blaster right out of Boba Fett’s latest on-screen appearance, the new NERF blaster sports plenty of authentic details. It’s about as close to 1:1 scale as you’ll find with the prop actually used by Temuera Morrison at over 30 inches long. Not to mention, the replica has a really solid paint job that makes it look right off the set of The Book of Boba Fett, rather than out of the toy aisle. So safe to say it’s going to be a worthy addition to your collection.

On top of just looking the part, Hasbro is also channeling some sound design from a galaxy far, far away on its new Boba Fett NERF Blaster. The EE-3 recreates how its in-universe counterpart would sound and has an electronic scope on the top for some extra flair. Of course, this is in fact a NERF weapon and so there are the usual play features you’d expect, including some special gold chrome foam darts and a cylindrical cartridge with a unique side-load mechanism. There are four of those drums included in the box alongside 12 total darts.

Pre-order Boba Fett’s iconic blaster now

Now available for pre-order, the NERF Boba Fett Blaster is available on Amazon and will be shipping on March 1. It arrives with a $109.99 price tag and comes backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee. That ensures you’ll get the lowest price between now and the ship date, so if there does happen to be a price cut ahead of time you’ll automatically benefit from the savings.





9to5Toys’ Take:

After the popularity of its Mandalorian blaster from a year back, it’s lovely to see Hasbro return to deliver the same authentic stylings to yet another fan-favorite Star Wars character. Even though Boba Fett hasn’t had much of an opportunity to really show off the EE-3 in the ongoing series, it feels like only a matter of time before the bounty hunter puts it to use and makes everyone want one of these NERF blasters even more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!