Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad 256GB returns to Amazon low at $30 off

Amazon low $449

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $449 shipped. Normally fetching $479, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $30 off alongside of one of the first discounts still since launching last fall. Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale and matching the best price of the year at $85. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Those who want a more powerful touchscreen-based experience can currently score $100 discounts on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, as well. These offers deliver an even more capable package alongside the lowest offers since the holiday season.

10.2-inch iPad 2021 features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi

