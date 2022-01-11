Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now $100 off at lowest prices since the holidays

Amazon now offers Apple’s latest M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $999 shipped. Amounting to $100 in savings, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since back in the holiday season over a month ago and comes within $20 of our previous mention. You can also carry those same savings over to many of the higher-tier storage capacities, too.

Arriving with a 12.9-inch display and all of the flagship specs you’d expect from the iPad Pro lineup, Apple’s latest device comes powered by the new M1 chip for the first time. Matching its Mac counterparts on performance, there’s also a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Not to mention, the most notable upgrade this time around in the form of an all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and up to 2TB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings.

If you’d prefer something a bit more affordable in the iPadOS department, we’re still tracking a series of $30 discounts across Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. The 9th-generation device arrives with a more affordable approach but delivers Apple Pencil support and other notable features along the way. Not to mention, new Amazon lows are up for the taking, too.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

