ESR’s HaloLock iPhone 12/13 MagSafe Kickstand Wireless Charger now down at $19.50

ESR authorized dealer BDCollection US (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the brand’s HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand Wireless Charger for $19.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked since June 2021 and slightly below the launch discount we tracked back in February. You can also get an additional 10% off if you purchase it with any of the ESR accessories on this landing page. This is basically a MagSafe-compatible 7.5W wireless charging puck with a built-in kickstand so you can still get your device at the perfect viewing angle while juicing up anywhere you might be. It ships with a 5-foot USB-C cable and you can get a closer look in our coverage from last year. More details below.

If the kickstand functionality isn’t of interest, take a look at the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charger. This one comes in at $16 (also part of the extra 10% off promotion mentioned above) and is essentially a typical flat wireless charger that also includes a magnetic feature for iPhone 12 and 13.

Speaking iPhone charging gear deals, you’ll want to dive into yesterday’s Anker Amazon sale. The discounts start at $9 Prime shipped and include everything from power banks and Qi pads to lightning cables and earbuds. You can browse through the lot of it right here. Then head over to this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and our deal hub for additional add-on deals for your mobile set.

More on the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand Wireless Charger:

MagSafe Compatible: this MagSafe-compatible wireless charger is compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series phones

Faster and Easier: better heat management lets you charge your iPhone 13 from 0 to 100% in 2.5 hours

On Demand Kickstand: get more family FaceTime while you charge with built-in kickstand that’s there when you need it and folds away when you don’t

Includes Cable: long removable 5 ft (1.5 m) USB-C cable gives you the freedom to move around while charging or ditch your cable for a portable stand

