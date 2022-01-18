Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 20W USB-C/USB-A Dual Chargers $12.50, more

power-7Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 20W USB-C Power Delivery and QuickCharge 3.0 Power adapters for $12.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $16 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. These chargers offer 20W of power to easily recharge your iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, or any other USB-C device. Being 20W, it’s fully compatible with MagSafe as well, should you use Apple’s magnetic charger. The additional USB-A port makes it even handier as that’ll let you charge an Apple Watch or other device with ease, helping reduce the amount of items you have to pack for a trip.
20W Fast Charger: Equipped with max output 20W PD 3.0 USB Type C power delivery wall charger, 3X faster than 5W charger, Charge your iPhone 13 from 0% to 50% in about 30 minutes. PD/USB A Dual Port Output: USB C + USB A dual port output meets the charging requirements of all your mobile phone models. Allows you to charge 2 devices in full speed at the same time. Universal Compatibility: 20W USB Type C Fast Wall Charger compatible with iPhone 13/13 Mini/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/12/12 Pro Max/11/XS/XR/X/8 Plus, Pad Pro/Air/Mini, AirPods Pro Max, Galaxy S21/S20/S10/Note 10/9 and more phones and tablets. Safety Protection: USB C Charger Block is equipped with upgraded multiple protection system to avoid overheating, over-current, over-voltage and short circuit.
