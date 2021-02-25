Magnets have a way of making products easier to use and often kick clutter to the curb. Apple has been implementing them into its products for many years now, and the company arguably began to pick up the pace ever since the magnetic Smart Cover for iPad 2 was unveiled. Fast forward to today, and each and every one of its iPhone 12 devices now comes with MagSafe. This has paved the way for wallet cases, battery packs, first- and third-party chargers, alongside many other exciting products. ESR’s new HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand Wireless Charger arrived today, and it aims to simplify FaceTime calls, gaming, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

ESR’s MagSafe Kickstand takes functionality a step further

Today, a new MagSafe-compatible charger has been added to ESR’s HaloLock lineup. Unlike other solutions from Anker and Aukey, this solution takes things further by doubling as a MagSafe kickstand. It doesn’t matter if you have the included USB-C cable attached or not, the puck features an adjustable kickstand “that supports any viewing angle from 30° to 60° and folds neatly away when not in use.”

This added functionality paves the way for easily propping up your iPhone 12 when playing the games with a controller, making a FaceTime call, watching videos, and the list goes on. Since the cable can be detached from the charger, owners could theoretically have several USB-C cables throughout the house and simply attach the puck whenever they need to refuel their iPhone.

“People are excited about MagSafe and we continue to believe that small but meaningful design changes can make new technology like MagSafe radically more intuitive. By adapting the patented kickstand from our popular phone cases, we’ve given users more ways to use MagSafe than a standard charger allows,” said ESR CEO Tim Wu.

Pricing and availability

Despite tacking on additional functionality, ESR’s HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger costs considerably less than Apple’s official MagSafe puck. This release is listed for $24.99, but a promotional on-page coupon takes $5 off, a perk that should help some justify pulling the trigger. ESR HaloLock Kickstand is in stock, and Prime members who order it now can receive it as early as tomorrow.

9to5Toys’ Take

Magnets in iPhone 12 have already simplified charging, but ESR’s new HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand takes things further and in a very useful way. I’ve yet to purchase a MagSafe accessory for my iPhone 12 mini, but this may very well be the one that pushes me over the edge.

Like many folks, I tend to watch videos from Disney+, YouTube, and many others before calling it a night. Having a MagSafe kickstand would theoretically offer the best of both worlds as I can easily drop it onto the charger while also being able to enjoy a better viewing angle. This is just one of the potential use cases offered by ESR’s latest release.

