Save 33% on Philips Hue Color Ambiance HomeKit Smart Bulbs at $30 (New low)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $29.99 shipped. While you’d currently pay $45 direct from Philips Hue, today’s offer marks the best offer we’ve seen to date at 33% off. Perfect for getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding a current setup, these bulbs are some of our favorites at 9to5Toys. On top of the usual Zigbee support for pairing to the hub for HomeKit control, there’s added Bluetooth for pairing directly to your smartphone, Echo speaker, and more. That’s alongside Color Ambiance illumination at the equivalent of 60W and even HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support. Head below for more.

It’s worth noting that today’s price cut seems to be in response to the recent launch of Philips Hue’s higher-lumen smart bulbs. Last year introduced a Medium Lumen offering at the $50 price point, as well as a 100W equivalent model for $60. In either case, the 33% in savings looks to further differentiate the brand’s standard 60W LED bulb with an even more affordable price tag.

Though if your HomeKit setup will be well-served by some dimmable white offerings, We’re tracking similar discounts on these more entry-level Philips Hue HomeKit bulbs from $10. Delivering even lower prices for getting in on the brand’s popular ecosystem, these both arrive with the same Bluetooth or Zigbee support as above. Not to mention up to 33% in savings.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bulb features:

New to smart lighting? Get started with easy smart lighting with this Hue smart bulbs Just using Bluetooth, without the Hue Hub, you can control up to 10 lights in 1 room. Comfy on the couch? No need to get up to change your lights. Control your lights using the (free) Hue Bluetooth app or with just your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Works with all Echo smart speakers/displays and Google Nest devices, (Hue Hub required for Echo (1st Gen) and Echo Dot (1st Gen)).

