Roku Express 4K+ with AirPlay 2 and Apple TV+ button remote down to $29 (Reg. $40)

Amazon now offers the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player at $29 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of 27% off. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For those looking to get in the 4K streaming media player game, the Express 4K+ is as good as it gets for the price. For comparison, it currently sells for as much as the entry-level Roku Express HD, which downgrades to 1080p resolution. So if you’re considering grabbing a home theater upgrade in this price range, it is hard to beat today’s deal.

As far as more affordable offerings do go, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite. This offering is down to just $19, scoring you the lowest price since the holiday season at $11 off. This one may not rock AirPlay 2 support, but will elevate your aging TV at a much more affordable price.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!