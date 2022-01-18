Wrap your AirPods 3 in Game Boy stylings with elago’s $12.50 case (New low)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AW5 Game Boy AirPods 3 Case for $12.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only the second overall discount, but also nearly $1 under our previous mention. Sporting a delightfully retro design, this elago case covers your new AirPods 3 in a soft, silicone that’s inspired by a classic Game Boy. Alongside just offering some added protection from drops or other potential damage, there’s a built-in carabiner to clip onto your backpack and more. You can get a closer look at the AW5 case, as well as all of elago’s other new AirPods 3 covers, in our launch coverage.

If you’d prefer a more simplistic way to keep your AirPods 3 protected, elago’s Liquid Hybrid Case is also on sale right now for $11.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $14, you’re looking at a single color design that while isn’t quite as novel as the lead deal, will still help fend off scratches and any other potential damage.

Speaking of, we’re currently tracking an all-time low on Apple’s new AirPods 3. Delivering the brand’s most compelling entry-level true wireless earbuds yet, you’re looking at Spatial Audio, the nifty new MagSafe charging case, and more at $140.

elago AW5 Game Boy AirPods 3 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money! Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago aw5 compatible with AirPods 3 transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!

