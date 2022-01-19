Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread discounted to $64 (Save 20%), more

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $63.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 20% in savings, a new all-time low, and one of the first discounts since launching last fall. Geared towards supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well. Head below for more.

Those 20% in savings also carry over to other Eve HomeKit gear. While not equipped with the Thread support noted above, you can still score some of the best prices in months on other upgrades for your Siri setup courtesy of Amazon. Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the detailed pricing below.

As for other gear for your HomeKit setup, we’re tracking 33% in savings on Philips Hue’s popular color smart bulb. Now dropping to the best price yet at $30, this ongoing discount delivers ambient lighting to your space alongside Siri voice control and more.

Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display. Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep. Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway.

