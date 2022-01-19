OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed camera array now $224 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone in Pine Green for $845.05 shipped. Normally fetching $1,069, this is $5 under our previous mention, the best we’ve seen outside of Black Friday, and $224 off. Delivering flagship specs for less, the OnePlus 9 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. So if you don’t want to wait for the OnePlus 10 series to inevitably launch in the US at some point later this year, today’s sale is all the more notable. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great companion to your new handset would be picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case with some of the savings from the lead deal. It’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon, delivering a slim cover for your OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip.

Though if you’d prefer to mix things up for your next smartphone, Samsung’s latest foldables are now also on sale. Delivering some notable price cuts on both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G smartphones, you can save up to $200 right now at Amazon.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

