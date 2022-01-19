Score an extra PowerA Nintendo Switch controller from just $11.50 today (Reg. $20+)

If you need a quick and easy second controller for your Switch setup, PowerA is one of the best options out there and its basic black wired gamepad just dropped to $11.99 at Amazon. It ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and is now matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $11.39 shipped. Regularly closer to $20 at Amazon where it has only gone for less a couple times, one of which being Black Friday at $10 for a brief time. It brings a Nintendo Pro Controller setup to your rig for about $58 less, includes a matte black design and is great for couch co-op. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More PowerA deals below. 

More PowerA Switch gear deals:

Time is winding down for Switch Online members to give Captain Toad Treasure Tracker a shot for FREE, and speaking of which, Banjo-Kazooie is now set to hit the N64 library starting tomorrow. And remember, Nintendo’s wireless NES controllers are seeing a rare price drop at $35 for the 2-pack. 

More on the Power Nintendo Switch Wired Controller:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features an ergonomic design and standard button layout. A detachable USB cable with a Velcro-strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter when you are done playing. Getting all these features at nearly half the cost of wireless controllers makes PowerA wired controllers a no-brainer. Finally, you can trust PowerA products to perform because we back our products for 2 years.

