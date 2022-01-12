Captain Toad Treasure Tracker is going FREE on Nintendo Switch for a week + more

After putting its wireless NES Controllers on sale for Switch Online members earlier today, Nintendo has also now announced that subscribers will be able to try the Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for FREE starting tomorrow. The unique and underrated Switch title will be FREE to try for an entire week for all Switch Online subscribers, not to mention being on sale as part of the latest New Year sale at various retailers and outlets. Head below the fold for more details.

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for FREE

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker features Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom cohort in a unique diorama-style puzzle experience with stages based on Super Mario Odyssey and two-player action by sharing the same Joy-Con. The full game will be FREE to play from tomorrow, January 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT until January 20 at 12:59 PT for all Nintendo Switch Online members.

The timing works out well here as well. That will give folks not familiar with the experience enough time to try it and scoop up the full game to keep forever at a discount as part of the New Year sale. You can score digital copies of the game on Amazon at $27.99 right now, down from the regular $40 — the same price it is being offered for on the eShop where you’ll also find price drops on the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode DLC at $4.19 (regularly $6, scroll to the bottom of this page to see it).

Prepare to dodge dangers in #CaptainToad: Treasure Tracker, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 1/13, 10 AM PT — 1/20, 11:59 PM PT!



This title is available to purchase on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop for 30% off until 1/16, 11:59 PM PT!https://t.co/3QkwptJZsV pic.twitter.com/vrpFEG80iR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

Head over to this morning’s roundup for a host of other top-tier Nintendo Switch game deals including Dragon Quest Builders 2, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Hades, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe, Kirby Fighters 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.

More on Captain Toad Treasure Tracker:

Captain Toad stars in his own puzzling quest on the Nintendo Switch system! Our stubby hero must dodge dangers and track treasures across many trap-filled courses. Survive smoldering volcanoes, hazardous steam engines, haunted houses, and even new courses based on the Super Mario Odyssey game! Luckily, a second player can join in by tossing turnips at enemies.

