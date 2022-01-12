Nintendo’s wireless NES controllers see rare price drop today: 2-pack for $35 (Reg. $60)

Nintendo just took to its official Twitter account to announce that its 2-pack of wireless NES Controllers are now on sale for $34.99 with $5 shipping. The sought-after Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers are only available to paid Switch Online members but regularly fetch $60. Today’s offer is easily among the lowest we have ever tracked, so make sure you jump in quick if you’re interested as stock could sell out quicker than anyone would like. Head below for more details.

Nintendo’s wireless NES controllers see rare price drop

You can get a closer look at the wireless NES controllers in our launch coverage right here. But they are essentially original NES controller look-a-likes with modern internals and wireless Bluetooth connectivity to your Switch console that are a wonderful option for enjoying the NES Switch Online game library, among other titles:

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can play enhanced NES games the way they’re meant to be played—using full-size Nintendo Entertainment System controllers! Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this 2-pack of wireless controllers offers the perfect way to play these classic NES games online, either competitively or cooperatively.

Paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members can now purchase a Nintendo Entertainment System Controller for $34.99. Sale ends on 2/2 at 11:59pm PT.https://t.co/hIMAxb0GM5 pic.twitter.com/qBp6K8sD6s — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

Swing by our games roundup for loads of notable deals on Switch titles right now and here’s everything you need to know about the N64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online Expansion Pass (not required to purchase the NES controllers above).

More details on the wireless NES controllers:

Rechargeable Battery – The Nintendo Entertainment System controllers can be paired and used wirelessly with Nintendo Switch Lite. However, a Nintendo Switch console with detached Joy-Con is required to charge the controllers.

Two Controllers – Available as a set of two controllers for competitive and cooperative fun.

