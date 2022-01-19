SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller complements Apple Arcade gaming at $45 (Reg. $70)

AT&T is now offering the SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi Game Controller for iOS at $44.99 shipped. While you would more typically spend $70 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer marks a return to one of the best prices yet at 35% off. This is also a match of our previous mention from back in September. Entering as the perfect gaming companion to your iPhone or other Apple device, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ arrives with MFi certification. Alongside its typical controller form-factor, you’re looking at 50-hour battery life, a Lightning port for when it’s time to refuel, and a pair of joysticks. There’s also a bundled smartphone mount that lets you position an iPhone right above the Nimbus+.

At $45, you’re looking at one of the best values out there for a MFi gamepad with the SteelSeries Nimbus+. Other offerings like the Razer Kishi or Backbone are well above the featured discount. So if you’re in the market for a physical gaming experience on iPhone and the Switch-like design isn’t a must, look no further than the lead deal.

As for the games that you’ll want to play for taking the Nimbus+ for a spin, our recent roundup of the best game deals courtesy of the App Store is where you’ll want to be. We’re tracking quite a few different titles to go alongside the pretty massive collection of games that Apple Arcade offers.

SteelSeries Nimbus+ features:

Designed specifically for Apple Gaming, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless iOS Controller elevates your gameplay with a built-in rechargeable 50-hour battery, ergonomic design, responsive triggers and buttons, and clickable joysticks. With official, Apple-licensed wireless connectivity, Nimbus+ works flawlessly with any Apple products—including iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV. Power up Nimbus+ to take your favorite game to the next level or dominate one of the thousands available on the App Store.

