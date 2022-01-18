Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OK Golf, XCOM 2 Collection, Fan Noise, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Today’s discounts join price drops on the latest 10.2-inch iPad alongside everything else waiting for you in our Apple deals hub including the new AirPods 3. On the software side of things, you’ll find discounts on titles like OK Golf, XCOM 2 Collection, Fan Noise, Sliding Puzzle, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Fan Noise – white noise app: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blood Pressure Monitor Diary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Coolors: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Tiny Farm: Animals & Tractor: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $40, Xenoblade Chronicles $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blood Pressure Monitor Diary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bird Alone: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iRemote for Smart TV Controls: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Donut County, Swift Mile...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Catan Classic...
Bring a 5.5-qt. oven- and stovetop-ready Cuisinart cast...
Amazon discounts SKIL PWR CORE 12 combo kits, accessori...
BalanceFrom workout gear from $17: Kettlebells, yoga ma...
9to5Toys Daily: January 18, 2022 – Save on Apple Watc...
Get a good look at Netflix’s new Cuphead show in ...
Save 33% on Philips Hue Color Ambiance HomeKit Smart Bu...
Load more...
Show More Comments