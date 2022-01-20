Anker’s new Soundcore Frames smart glasses see first discount to $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount on its all-new Soundcore Frames. Available in three different styles, clipping the on-page coupon will drop the price to $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low since launching in October at $20 off. Arriving as the first smart wearable from Anker, the new Soundcore Frames delivers a connected pair of sunglasses that let you take calls or listen to music. Battery life clocks in at 5.5 hours per charge, and you’re looking at a pair of onboard microphones alongside its four built-in speakers which drive the experience with Bluetooth support. I was impressed with the package during a hands-on look last year and our in-depth review takes a more thorough look at what you’re getting.

Anker Soundcore Frame styles on sale today:

One of the big selling points offered by the Anker Soundcore Frames is the unique swappable design that allows you to switch between different styles to match your outfit. Though if the more fashion-focused side of things isn’t particularly catching your attention, the Razer Anzu deliver much of the same smart glasses functionality for less. You can read all about it in our deal coverage, but right now an all-time low is up for grabs at $128.

Speaking of Anker, right now you can cash-in on its Gold Box sale that’s live through the end of the day. Delivering notable discounts of up to 40% off across a selection of its popular chargers, iPhone MagSafe gear, and more, pricing starts at $17.

Anker Soundcore Frames features:

Soundcore Frames has 4 speakers and a custom audio processor to deliver clear, immersive sound to the space around your ears. Enjoy your favorite music while maintaining awareness of your surroundings. Simply tap the audio temple to answer calls. Dual microphones pick up your voice clearly over background noises and Privacy mode automatically activates to stop people around you overhearing your calls.

