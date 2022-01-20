Anker Gold Box up to 40% off: MagSafe iPhone stand, wall chargers, USB-C cables, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Anker Amazon store is now offering up to 40% off a range of its charging gear and USB-C cables. One standout is the Anker Wireless PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand Charger at $33.99 shipped. While we have seen this one the $40 range, it can go for as much as $50 or more at Amazon and is now up to 32% off the going rate. Compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 models, it provides a magnetic perch for smartphone as well as a charging pad on the base for your AirPods and other Qi-ready gear. The stand itself supports both horizontal and vertical orientations with an adjustable viewing angle while the included USB-C charging cable connects to all of your compatible wall chargers (there are also some of those on sale today down below). Hit the fold for more Anker charging deals.

More Anker Gold Box deals:

For even more Anker charging gear and smartphone essentials, be sure to swing by our previous roundup for offers starting from just $9 Prime shipped.

More on the Anker Wireless PowerWave Magnetic Stand Charger:

Snap and Go: Charge more efficiently with a solid magnetic connection, which securely props up your phone for easy viewing.

Dual Device Charging: While the magnetic stand charges your iPhone 13, charge AirPods or other earphones on the charging pad below.

Versatile Viewing: Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 30° to watch videos or keep tabs on messages.

Made for iPhone 13 & 12 Series: Works flawlessly with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and MagSafe cases for iPhone 13.

