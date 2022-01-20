elago’s new Snapshot AirPods 3 Case with AirTag slot sees first discount to $11 (Save 31%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new Snapshot AirPods 3 Case for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $16, you’re looking at the very first price cut since launching at the beginning of the year and 31% in savings. Delivering a camera-inspired design to your Apple AirPods 3, this case protects them with a silicone exterior. Though the real star of the show is the built-in AirTag holder, which adds some extra item-finding capabilites into the mix on top of doubling down on that DSLR look. A built-in carabiner clip completes the package. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the case, and then you can head below for more.

A much more simple way to deck out your AirPods 3 with some protection would be going with elago’s standard silicone case starting at under $9. This one ditches the novelties of the lead deal for a more streamlined and basic cover that will still keep your AirPods 3 charging case scratch-free. Not to mention there is that same carabiner clip, as well.

If vintage gaming stylings are more your groove, we’re tracking an ongoing discount on elago’s Game Boy AirPods 3 case. Currently marked down to $12.50 at Amazon right now, you can score much of the same all-time low as the lead deal while going for a more novel design, sans the AirTag functionality.

elago Snapshot AirPods 3 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money! Never lose your case again with the new elago at snapshot case compatible with AirPods 3!

