Tested: elago’s new AirPods Pro case packs a built-in AirTag slot with a nifty camera design

Earlier this fall, Apple rolled out Find My support to AirPods Pro. But if that implementation wasn’t all you expected it to be, elago’s new Snapshot case steps in to deliver full-fledged U1-enabled item finding with room for an AirTag and a camera-inspired design. But is the $13 accessory actually worth your cash? Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look.

Hands-on with the elago AirPods Pro AirTag Case

Fitting for its name, the elago Snapshot AirPods Pro Case arrives with a design shaped like a DSLR camera. Sporting a silicone build, the accessory comes in one of three different styles and adds some extra protection on top of its unique looks. It also has a carabiner to clip onto the side of your backpack.

We’re used to seeing the folks at elago release covers to deck out your earbuds in various fun designs, but this is one of the first times those novel forms have actually had a function. The new elago AirPods Pro Case sports a built-in slot on the front to place in an AirTag, bringing all of the U1 precision tracking to your earbuds. But is that functionality worth $13 considering Apple recently added similar Find My support to the AirPods Pro? We investigate down below.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

9to5Toys’ Take:

We’ve long been fans of elago around these parts at 9to5Toys, and that impression continues with one of its latest releases. The new Snapshot case arrives with much of the same novelty we’ve come to expect from the brand but actually leverages that in order to bring some added functionality.

The build quality is just the same as we’ve experienced in the past from elago, with a snug fit that wraps almost perfectly around your charging case. The AirTag pouch on the front is also quite tight as well, so there shouldn’t be any concerns about the item finder slipping out. And as far as the design goes, I love that elago went all-in on the camera design. The fake buttons on the back and shutter up top really sell form-factor.

The big question with the elago Snapshot Case is whether or not spending $13 to effectively merge AirPods Pro with an AirTag is worth it. Especially when you consider that Apple itself just rolled out Find My integration earlier this fall. To answer that, it’s worth recapping what you’re getting in either case.

First up, Apple’s own implementation for AirPods Pro is far from perfect, and it lacks the ultra-precision that you’ll find with the U1 chip on an AirTag. Going with the actual item finder on the other hand delivers the same augmented reality interface, just with much more precise details on where your earbuds are.

So at the end of the day, if you’re someone who never really misplaces your AirPods Pro, the elago Snapshot case probably isn’t worth the cash. But if the added peace of mind would be appreciated and you’re looking to bring some camera vibes to your earbuds anyway, the unique case definitely earns the Tested with 9to5Toys seal of approval.

