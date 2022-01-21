AirPods Max deliver best-in-class ANC, Spatial Audio, more at $449 (Save $100)

Amazon now offers Apple AirPods Max in Sky Blue for $449 shipped. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at the lowest price in this colorway since Black Friday with today’s offer amounting to $100. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. The over-ear design notably delivers the kind of premium build you’d expect with an aluminum frame that pairs with a knit mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. The feature set is just as premium, with best in class active noise cancellation pairing with Apple’s H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and Spatial Audio playback. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

For those who don’t want the over-ear design, Apple’s AirPods 3 are still about as good as it gets for earbuds right now. While not seeing anywhere near as notable of a markdown as the AirPods Max, you can still grab the latest buds from Apple with Hey Siri and new MagSafe charging case at $169.

And when it comes to third-party offerings that aren’t from Apple, or even the likes of Google or Samsung for that matter, have a look at our recent feature. With a year’s worth of true wireless earbud reviews under our belt, we combed through options from every category and price point to highlight our favorites. Including the latest from Anker, Marshall, and more, you can get the full rundown right here. Though these AKG ANC earbuds are certainly worth a look at $48, too.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

