Belkin’s 4-port 108W USB-C GaN Charger hits $76.50 alongside MagSafe gear and more

Belkin is currently taking 15% off a selection of its in-house charging accessories when code CHARGE15 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free amongst the entire selection. Our top pick is the Boost Charge Pro 4-port 108W USB-C GaN Charger at $76.49. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts on top of a new all-time low. Delivering enough juice to refuel your entire Apple kit, Belkin’s latest charger sports a 108W output spread over four ports. First up, we have a pair of USB-C GaN slots capable of charging a MacBook Pro at full speed, as well as iPads and more. Then there’s two USB-A slots for topping off iPhones and other accessories. Everything is housed in a low-profile form-factor which sports a 6.6-foot power cord to roundout the package. Head below for more.

If the lead deal is overkill for your specific charging needs, Belkin also has you covered with 15% off a selection of its other chargers. While there are some exclusions on this page, namely its latest 3-in-1 chargers, there are a collection of USB-C GaN offerings, MagSafe stands, and more up for grabs. Just don’t forget to apply the code above to lock-in the savings.

For some more affordable ways to deck out your iPhone charging setup, we’re tracking a series of ESR discounts starting at $8. Including everything from MagSafe gear to ultra-affordable USB-C chargers and more, you’ll want to check out the sale here for some alternatives to Belkin’s higher-end offerings above.

Belkin 4-port 108W USB-C GaN Charger features:

Charge a MacBook Pro at full speed or fast charge an iPhone and iPad while charging two additional devices at the same time with our 108W 4-Port GaN Charger. This powerful GaN charger is designed to sit on top of a desk, giving you easy access to its 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A ports. It supports a wide range of devices including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Samsung, as well as other USB-C smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

