Save on ESR iPhone gear: Leather MagSafe Wallet $17, 65W USB-C GaN Charger $10, more

ESR is currently discounting a selection of USB-C chargers, MagSafe accessories, and other gear with free shipping when item-specific codes are applied at checkout. Leading the way we have the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Leather Wallet for $17.54 when code SHZ35LM has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. Sporting a vegan leather build, this MagSafe Wallet has room for three cards and sports a unique 2-in-1 design that lets it double as a stand. Of course, there’s the built-in magnet that allows it to stick right to the back of an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Head below for more from $8.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Whether you’re Facetiming in portrait or catching up on your favorite shows in landscape, choose from any angle between 15° and 160° to find the perfect position for any situation. 3 separate card slots make it quick and easy for you to grab the card that you need, while the clear windowed slot allows you to easily flash your ID when necessary.

