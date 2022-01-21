CASETiFY launches new Peanuts collection with Snoopy iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe wallets, more

CASETiFY is launching its latest collection come the end of the month, giving Peanuts fans a chance to deck out their iPhone 13 with Snoopy cases and more. Spanning a wide range of Apple accessories, you’ll find the company’s popular cases imbued with all of the iconic comic strip characters alongside some unique plush covers, themed MagSafe wallets, and more.

CASETiFY’s latest iPhone 13 cases feature Snoopy and more

Marking CASETiFY’s first collaboration of the year, the popular case company is teaming up with one of the most iconic morning comic strip series of all time. Bringing characters like Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and more to your everyday carry, the new CASETiFY Peanuts collection is here!

Across the lineup of new releases, there’s your typical assortment of iPhone 13 series cases, as well as covers for previous-generation Apple handsets, accessories like AirPods, and even themed MagSafe Wallets.

This time around CASETiFY is also mixing up its lineup with some entirely fresh styles. The new Plush cases deliver a soft plush material in either Snoopy or Woodstock designs. It’s certainly a unique take for a smartphone case, and it will sell as one of the more expensive items in the CASETiFY Peanuts collection at $75 each.

Pricing for the entire lineup starts at $35, and you can get a better idea of what to expect from the collection right here.

CASETiFY Peanuts collection launches next week

CASETiFY’s latest collection will officially be launching next week on January 28 at 12 a.m. PST. Those who sign-up for the waitlist will be able to get in on all of the Peanuts action ahead of time, with a priority access launch going live the day before on January 27 at 8 p.m. PST.

As per usual with CASETiFY’s new collection, it’s worth noting that the upcoming Peanuts lineup likely won’t be in stock for very long. Past releases have sold out in the first day or so, and we’re anticipating much of the same from its latest collaboration. So if anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take:

CASETiFY is no stranger to imbuing its popular cases with pop culture icons, and the upcoming Peanuts collaboration looks to push that with some nifty new iPhone 13 covers. I’m sure it’s not going to be for everyone, but the Snoopy Plush Case is about as cool as it gets. Though the other accessories certainly aren’t bad either!

