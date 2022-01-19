Nanoleaf retires original HomeKit Light Panels, takes up to 50% off in commemorative clearance sale

Today, Nanoleaf is announcing that it will be retiring its original HomeKit Light Panels. While the products that started it all will still be supported into the future, the products are now being cleared out at up to 50% off. Including everything from starter kits and expansions to accessories and more, the discounts will be live until everything sells out. Head below for all of the details.

Nanoleaf is kicking off it’s retirement sale today by discounting all of its Light Panels that are still in stock. There’s 30% in savings to be had on the starter kits and expansion panels themselves, as well as 50% off the add-on accessories. You’ll want to peruse everything right here, though it’s worth noting that once everything sells out it’s gone for good.

All of the starter kits include a series of modular lighting panels which can be arranged in various patterns on your wall. Each one can display its own color independently of the others, allowing you to create cool patterns and lighting effects. Nanoleaf’s light panels are my favorite HomeKit accessory and an easy recommendation for those looking to add some flare to their work from home setup.

As for the accessories, you’ll find expansion panels for filling out existing setups, flex linkers to expand your panels onto the ceiling or onto another wall, and even modulars to upgrade to reactive lighting that syncs with music, all of which is up for grabs right here. Today’s sale marks a notable chance for those with existing setups to expand their wall lighting sets. Not to mention, anyone looking to get in on the savings during this Nanoleaf Light Panel retire clearance event.

In terms of what you can expect from the legacy status that Nanoleaf is now bestowing onto its original Light Panels, existing owners or anyone looking to jump in with the discounts don’t have much to worry about. The company notes that it will still be supporting the accessories into the future. Get the full scoop of Nanoleaf’s plans right here.

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Rhythm Light Panels is modular smart decor lighting that is perfect for creating the ambiance or boosting productivity. Create your own personalized design to fit your space. Entertain family and friends with Rhythm Scenes that transform your favorite songs into dancing symphonies of color and light. Fully customize and control your lighting inside the intuitive Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally. Easily mount the Light Panels onto any flat surface using mounting tape.

