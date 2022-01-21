Weider XRS bench home gym rig with squat rack now down at $129 shipped (Reg. $199)

Walmart is now offering the Weider XRS 20 Adjustable Bench Home Gym Setup with Olympic Squat Rack for $129 shipped. Regularly $199, this is $70 off the going rate and among the lowest prices we can find for any solution like this. This seemingly identical Gold’s Gym XRS 20 option sells for $165 at Amazon as well. This rig includes the utility bench, 6-roll leg developer, curl yoke, preacher pad, and squat rack. The bench can transform into a “classic multi-position workout station for performing a variety of ab and weight workouts” alongside built-in plate storage, adjustable uprights, and more. All things considered, it’s quite an extensive set for the price. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Walmart customers. More details below.

More on the Weider XRS 20 Adjustable Bench Home Gym Setup:

Offering multiple workout stations in a single, compact design, the Weider XRS 20 Olympic Bench and Rack combination provides the versatility you need to build the body you want. The XRS 20’s adjustable uprights are made to fit Olympic-sized barbells and some standard-sized barbells. With additional adjustable safety spotters that measure an impressive 9.5” long, you’ll get all the safety and support you need during your workout. The XRS 20 allows you to work out with the bench and uprights together or separately, turning the uprights into a premium squat center and the bench into a classic multi-position workout station for performing a variety of ab and weight workouts.

