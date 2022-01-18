BalanceFrom workout gear from $17: Kettlebells, yoga mats, dumbbells, more (New lows)

We have spotted some notable BalanceFrom home workout gear on sale at Amazon from $17. One standout is is the BalanceFrom Wide Grip Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set for $38.51 shipped. Regularly up to $80, this set sells for that much at Walmart and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with up to $41.50 in savings. This is a 3-piece set with 10-, 15-, and 20-pound cement kettlebells wrapped up in vinyl covers ready for your home gym setup. They also sport “wide and comfortable grips” to make them “easy to hold and ideal for maneuvering.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and be sure to head below for more from $17.

More BalanceFrom workout gear deals:

We are also still tracking some brilliant price drops on the popular connected Echelon exercise bikes at Amazon. You’ll find up to $152 in savings ready and waiting right here with models starting from $700 shipped. And be sure to visit our dedicated fitness site, Connect the Watts, for more of the latest on all things connected exercise gear and more.

More on the BalanceFrom Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set:

Set of 3 – Set includes 3 kettlebells at 10, 15, and 20 pounds

Ergonomic Handle – Wide and comfortable grips make these weights easy to hold and ideal for the maneuverings

Rust Free – Made of durable vinyl and filled with cement, will not get rusty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!