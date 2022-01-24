Seagate’s PS5-ready FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD sports 7,300MB/s speeds from $120

Amazon is now offering the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $155, you’re looking at a new all-time low as well as one of the first overall discounts at 22% off. Ready to pair with your PS5 or gaming PC right out of the box, Seagate’s latest FireCuda 530 SSD just launched last fall and arrives with PCIe Gen4 specs and a built-in heatsink to improve the sequential performance. That ensures this internal drive can sustain 7,300MB/s transfer speeds, be it for loading games right off the SSD or editing movies and more. And if 1TB of storage isn’t quite the right fit, you’ll find different capacities down below from $120.

Other Seagate FireCuda 530 SSDs on sale:

If you’d prefer to equip your everyday carry with a new portable drive, we’re tracking some of the best prices yet on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs. Sure these don’t sport the same transfer speeds as the internal models above, but deliver 1,030MB/s transfers starting at $70.

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD features:

Performance nothing short of exhilarating, the FireCuda 530 SSD redefines speed – up to 7300MB/s catalyzes the full power of PCIe Gen4. A custom low-profile heatsink designed by EKWB and Seagate helps dissipate heat and reduce thermal throttling. Top it off with unrivaled endurance, FireCuda 530 is built for sustained abuse and accelerated gaming. The speed of PCIe Gen4 is yours—seize the power.

