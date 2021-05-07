Today, Seagate is refreshing its lineup of popular One Touch hard drives and solid-state storage with a new NVMe-based series of drives. Updating both the visuals and performance this time around, the new Seagate One Touch SSD arrives with a new compact form-factor alongside up to 1,030MB/s transfer speeds, USB-C connectivity, and up to 2TB capacities. Head below for all of the details.

Seagate launches new One Touch SSDs

Continuing Seagate’s emphasis on releasing compact, portable storage, the new One Touch SSDs are the truest to that directive we’ve seen. Entering with much of the same low-profile design, things are even more compact this time around.

Fitting in the palm of your hand, these new drives feature an aluminum top cover with fabric accenting on the sides. Alongside coming in three colors, the casing delivers added protection thanks to a shock-resistant design that can defend against drops from up to 2 meters.

But Seagate is doing more than tweaking the casing on its new One Touch SSDs. In terms of actual performance, those familiar with the previous-generation devices will notice a significant jump in transfer speeds, which now cap out at 1,030MB/s compared to the 400MB/s we saw on its predecessor. Those speeds are achieved thanks to relying on USB-C connectivity, which also means that the drives work right out of the box with the most recent Macs and iPads, as well as PCs, Chromebooks, and other devices.

Starting at $95

Available in three different storage capacities, the new Seagate One Touch SSD lineup enters at $94.99 for the 500GB model. Pricing jumps up to $169.99 for the 1TB offering, with things capping out at $309.99 when opting for the 2TB model. As of now, units are currently out of stock at Amazon but are slated to arrive back in stock in the near future.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While Seagate’s One Touch SSD lineup has never necessarily been the best bang for your buck in terms of raw storage, the drives are easily some of the more well-rounded models out there. That’s only been doubled down on for the new releases, which deliver pretty compelling drives for those who just need an all-around solid piece of on-the-go storage. There might be faster or more affordable SSDs out there, but it looks like Seagate has struck a good mix of the two while also providing the usual fabric accenting that the One Touch lineup has been known for as of late.

