Save $80 on WD’s BLACK 1TB 7,000MB/s Heatsink SSD for PS5 and more at $190 shipped

As part of its 1-day flash sale, Best Buy is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid State Drive with Heatsink for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the $165 heatsink-free model, this is $30 under Amazon’s current listing (although it could price match at any time) and $10 under the all-time low there. This desktop and PlayStation 5-ready model provides up to 7,000MB/s speeds in an NVMe M.2 form-factor. The 1TB model includes the heatsink that “minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy.

For something even more affordable, Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Extreme Performance SSD with heatsink comes in at $180 shipped on Amazon. This one is also apparently ready for your PS5 or desktop setup and will save you an additional $10 over today’s lead deal.

You’ll find more of our PlayStation 5 coverage here alongside details on the Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD as well as additional PS5 SSD options and details in our feature piece right here for folks looking to expand their internal capacities. Our hands-on review of the WD Black D30 is also another great resource when it comes to additional console storage space.

More on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD with Heatsink. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe 4 x4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with 1TB capacity (not intended for NAS or server environments).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

