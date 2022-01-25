Anker eufy HomeKit camera Gold Box live at up to 36% off, accessories from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now taking up to 36% off a selection of its eufycam smart home security cameras and accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $293.99. Normally fetching $420, you’re looking at $126 in savings with today’s offer delivering the best price to date at $46 under our previous mention. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. You can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look, as well.

Also included in today’s sale, you’ll find everything from standalone outdoor cameras that will pair right to your Wi-Fi to add-on video doorbells, pet cams, and even solar panels to upgrade existing security systems. Everything in today’s 1-day sale starts at $45, and will be live through midnight right here.

As for other discounts from Anker, this week kicked off with the brand’s latest Amazon storefront sale starting at $14. Including various iPhone accessories, you’ll find discounts on MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, and more up for grabs. But then be sure to check out the just-released AnkerWork B600 Video Bar which is now available for purchase.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

