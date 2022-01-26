Sony launches new S400 soundbar with virtual surround and OLED display window at $300

It’s time to take a look at the new Sony soundbar. Today, Sony is introducing a new virtual surround sound solution known as the HT-S400 2.1-ch Soundbar. Complete with a wireless subwoofer, some interesting connectivity to its latest model TVs, and a nice little hidden OLED heads-up display, this one is clearly planted in the more affordable price range, unlike some of those behemoth high-end models that dropped over the last few months. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New Sony soundbar with OLED display window

The new Sony soundbar features virtual surround sound “by emulating cinema-style” technology using its proprietary S-Force PRO Front Surround as well as Dolby Digital. While it does include a wireless subwoofer, “Sony’s unique digital sound field processing technology virtually reproduces the surround sound field,” which brings a more immersive experience in a much smaller and more affordable unit by the sounds of it.

Sony’s HT-S400 2.1-ch Soundbar features wireless Bluetooth connectivity as well as HDMI ARC and optical audio for use with any display, but it also features tight integration with its BRAVIA displays as well:

Thanks to an integrated user interface, the soundbar settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA TV’s Quick Settings menu for easy control of sound settings and volume with BRAVIA’s remote control. To minimize cable clutter, the HT-S400 soundbar has been built to receive audio wirelessly from a BRAVIA TV for an easy, wireless connection.

Get a closer look in the launch video here:

Introducing the new Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar. Trust us when we say, this soundbar will make you feel like you’re in the movie and part of the action.

A night mode for watching TV and movies while everyone is sleeping is a nice touch alongside the built-in Voice mode for clearer dialogue. The included remote to control everything here also combines with a novel, almost hidden OLED display window under the front grille. It “offers at-a-glance status information on remote control functions, including input source, volume, and sound settings.”

The new HT-S400 Sony soundbar is set to begin shipping in April 2022 for $299.99 shipped. If you can’t wait that long, there are plenty of comparable options on Amazon for around the same price or less, with and without the BRAVIA integration or OLED display, much like this $300 Sony HTX8500 model.

