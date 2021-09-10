Sony’s A7000 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and HDMI 2.1 goes up for pre-order, more

Today, Sony’s latest series of home theater upgrades have now gone up for pre-order, delivering several new sound bars, speakers, and subwoofers. The flagship A7000 Sound Bar delivers notable features like Dolby Atmos and HDMI 2.1 support, which is then supplemented with companion subwoofers and rear speakers. Head below for all of the details and to lock in your orders.

Sony’s latest home theater gear is now available for pre-order

Earlier this summer, we got a first look at Sony’s new A7000 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar launch, and now you can finally buy it. Arriving at the same $1,299.99 price tag we had originally reported, we now know the flagship release will launch come September 20. As a quite refresher, Dolby Atmos isn’t the only enticing feature to make the cut here, as you’ll also find HDMI 2.1 passthrough for next-generation consoles alongside AirPlay 2 and other functionality to deliver a notable home theater upgrade.

You can pre-order Sony’s A7000 Sound Bar now via Amazon and the brand’s own official storefront ahead of shipping later this month. Get all of the details in our initial launch coverage here.

Alongside the high-end sound bar, Sony is also having its upcoming High-Performance Home Theater System go up for pre-order, too. This unique 4-speaker system delivers immersive audio with different units that can be placed around your setup to offer a new 360 spatial sound mapping technology. Now available for pre-order at Amazon and Sony, its HT-A9 speakers also arrive on September 20 and will retail for $1,799.99.

Sony is also taking the wraps off of some entirely new gear today, too. Headlining is the Sony SA-SW5 300W Wireless Subwoofer, which is geared to supplement either of the two new offerings above. Delivering 300W of power, this package brings deep bass into the sound stage for a more balanced audio profile. Now available for pre-order, it retails for $699.99.

On the lower end, there’s also the Sony SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer, which clocks in at a $399.99 price point. This one only arrives with 200W of power but still looks to round out the bass of your setup. It shares the same compatibility with either of Sony’s new flagship audio systems, too.

And last up today, Sony is completing its home theater upgrades with a pair of SA-RS3S Wireless Rear Speakers. Specifically designed to go with the A7000 sound bar noted above, these offer even more immersive audio with 100W audio arrays and omnidirectional sound. Bringing these into your setup on September 20 will run you $349.99, whether you buy them from Amazon or Sony.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!