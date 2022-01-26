Smartish now offers buy one get one 50% off iPhone cases with wild patterns and designs

After launching its new customizable MagSafe charging puck at the tail end of last year, Smartish has now launched a notable buy one get one 50% off promotion on all of its wild iPhone print cases. With models available for iPhone 12 and 13, alongside older handsets, now is a great time to refresh your case collection with a solid price drop. Smartish offers free shipping on all orders over $35 and there is a giant collection of crazy patterns and designs to choose from here. More details below.

Smartish launched its stable of new iPhone 13 cases just after Apple’s latest handsets were unveiled and now we are tracking a solid buy one get one 50% off promotion on many of them. However, this sale also applies to iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and even older models as well. Simply use code ILY2 at checkout.

You can browse through all of the case designs available in the sale right here, each of which are available in several different styles with options starting from $24.99 on iPhone 13 and $19.99 for previous-generation models. That means you can score a pair of the latest edition designs for $37.50 shipped or a pair of previous models at $29.99 using the code above. That’s a solid 25% off your purchase and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the brand’s crazy pattern options.

For more iPhone accessory deals, swing by this morning’s offer at OtterBox. The popular accessory maker is now offering loads of cases and MagSafe gear deals in its latest 20% off sitewide sale and you can get all of the details right here.

More on the Raining Pineapples Case by Smartish:

HIGH-GRIP TEXTURED SIDESJust the right amount of grip, fewer toilet drops! ULTRA-LIGHT & DURABLE CONSTRUCTION Thin and protected? It must have a life-coach. PROTECTIVE AIR-POCKET CORNERS Think airbags for your phone.

