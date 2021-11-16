Smartish launches new customizable iPhone 12 and 13 MagSafe charging puck from $20

Smartish has now unveiled its new customizable MagSafe charger known as the Charge Dinghy. You’re looking at the Apple gear accessory maker’s new magnetic charging puck for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices to join the stable of new cases and accessories we featured when Apple unleashed its latest handsets. You’ll find our hands-on reviews for the brand’s MagSafe Gripmunk case that’s compatible with the new customizable MagSafe charger as well as the fabric-wrapped Smartish cable wrangler as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, but for now, it’s time for the new Smartish Charge Dinghy. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Smartish customizable MagSafe charger

The new (soon-to-be) customizable MagSafe charger from Smartish makes use of USB-C charging, so it’s apparently “faster than Usain Bolt after his seventh double espresso.” While that certainly won’t be the case, it does, according to Smartish, provide 7.5-watts of charging power that “produces less heat and maintains a more steady charge at comparable speeds” than a 15W option.

Alongside the 6-feet of cable lead attached to the wireless, MagSafe-ready charging puck that features the aforementioned USB-C jack, it also ships with a handy little USB-A dongle so you can use it with the wall chargers you already have without having to purchase a separate adapter. It, as I’m sure you imagine, does not ship with a separate wall charger.

While as of right now, the new Charge Dinghy is launching in four colorways, including Black Tie Affair, Flavor of the Month, Chef’s Special, and Freshly Baked, it will soon be one of the first customizable MagSafe charger options out there. Starting on November 19, 2021, it will make its way to the Smartish online design studio so folks can get creative and design their very own MagSafe charging puck. The details on which design elements and what you can actually do to it are slim at the moment. But if it’s anything like the brand’s Charge Island Qi-style pad, you’ll be able to upload an image to print on there, add custom text, adjust the overall paint job to some degree, and even browse through clip art to include.

The soon-to-be customizable MagSafe charger from Smartish is available now, starting from $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $30. The Amazon listing, thus far anyway, is carrying a $25 price tag, and there are no color options when you take that route.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Smartish always drops fun, useful, and affordable gear for Apple users, and the new Charge Dinghy is no exception. While it would have been nice for this thing to be able to reach some of the higher wattage ratings, like Apple’s official variant, it is also $14 less expensive and comes with some color options to match your case or iPhone 12/13 colorway.

