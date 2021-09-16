New Smartish iPhone 13 covers, wallets, and crossbody cases now live from $20

The new Smartish iPhone 13 case collection is here. Now available for purchase on Amazon and the official site, all of its mainstay models have been redesigned with new colorways and even some MagSafe compatibility for Apple’s latest handsets. After previously going hands-on with the MagSafe iPhone 12 Gripmunk (formerly known as Kung-Fu Grip), it is now time to break down the new Smartish iPhone 13 case collection. Head below for a closer look.

New Smartish iPhone 13 case collection

The new Smartish iPhone 13 case collection brings some new colorways to its most popular designs, including the Gripmunk and Gripzilla options with useable, but quite subtle finger divots along the sides. You’ll also find MagSafe compatibility on both of the aforementioned models (alongside non-Mag Safe offerings) as well as updated versions of its wallet cases and the crossbody strap Dancing Queen variant.

Smartish is also now offering iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max options as part of its online customizer program known as the Smartish Design Studio:

flaunt pictures of furry, four-legged family members or even hilarious memes with full-color printing and personalization available on nearly all Smartish cases.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the new iPhone 13 models:

Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe from $20

Available in Blues on The Green, Black Tie Affair, Flavor of the Month, Chef’s Special, You’re Just Jelly, and Nothin’ To Hide

The fan-favorite formally known as Kung Fu Grip has been reborn as Gripmunk. Designed for people who hate cases but crave protection, Gripmunk strikes the grip sweet spot, putting the odds against gravity ever-so-slightly in your favor. The corner air-pockets (think airbags for your phone) truly corner the market on protection and with a beveled front, it also safely elevates your phone’s screen off the table and away from rough surfaces.

Gripzilla Compatible with MagSafe from $25

Available in Gray Area, Chef’s Special, Freshly Baked, Flavor of the Month, and Black Tie Affair

Perhaps the most beastly and protective case you’ve ever laid eyes on. There’s a reason it’s called the KING of Phone Cases. With grooved sides and textured surfaces, this case is the grippiest of them all. This MIGHTY protective case is now compatible with MagSafe®, and its sturdy build doesn’t get in the way of wireless charging.

Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from $20

Available in Blues on the Green, Black Tie Affair, Flavor of the Month, Chef’s Special, and Freshly Baked

Forget a wallet and go slim with the cool-as-the-other-side-of-the-pillow Wallet Slayer Vol. 1, which happens to be Amazon’s top-selling wallet case. Your ID, credit cards, and cash all securely fit against your phone — everything you need in one place. With ultra-light and durable construction, it’s both thin AND protective, and ready to simplify your life.

Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 from $25

Available in Blues on the Green, Black Tie Affair, Flavor of the Month, Chef’s Special, and Freshly Baked

Ditch the wallet and go slim with the cooler-than-a-snowman-wearing-sunglasses Wallet Slayer Vol. 2. Your ID, credit cards, and cash all fit securely against your phone, so you’ve got everything you need in one place. Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 also comes with high-grip textured sides and a credit card kickstand so you can use a card to prop up your phone for easy video watching.

Dancing Queen from $30

Available in Stiletto Black Silver, Stiletto Black Gold, Flavor of the Month, and Chef’s Special

Everyone’s been there: out on the town, about to bust a move on that dance floor… with no pockets and nowhere to put your purse or cell phone. Cut to the Dancing Queen! She’s as fabulous as she sounds — a multi-tasker that securely stores your evening out essentials in one place: cards, ID, cash, lip gloss/chapstick, eCig, and iPhone — all while serving as a crossbody or wristlet. Adjustable strap and removable wristlet promise just the right fit so you can rock your look wherever the night takes you.

You can get a closer look at the Smartish iPhone 13 cases via its Amazon store with Prime shipping perks or directly on the official site. Then head over to our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases out there as well as the launch coverage below:

