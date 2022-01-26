OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide sale: iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe accessories, more

OtterBox is now launching a new flash sale today that’s taking 20% off nearly its entire collection of iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe accessories, and much more through the end of today. Shipping is free in orders over $70. Unlike previous sales which have focused on a specific product category, today’s covers just about everything while serving up some of the best prices to date. Though our top pick is the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $47.96. Down from the usual $60 going rate, this is $12 in savings, one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and the best price to date. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Launching last fall alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup, OtterBox’s latest Symmetry Series+ case arrives with a sleek design that yields added drop protection into the mix. On top of being made from 50% recycled plastic, there’s also an antimicrobial coating and raised lip around the front and camera for some added coverage. Not to mention, MagSafe compatibility to round out the package.

Though if the lead style isn’t quite the look you’re hoping to pull off with your new iPhone 13, or any other device for that matter, be sure to dive into all of the other deals right here. Throughout the flash sale those same 20% in saving apply to deliver deals on gear for all of Apple’s latest handsets alongside new Samsung additions and more. Just remember to act fast before the 1-day sale ends tonight.

Then make sure to check out all of the discounts in Anker’s latest Amazon sale that launched at the start of the week starting at $14. Including various iPhone accessories, you’ll find discounts on MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, and more up for grabs. Speaking of, be sure to check out the just-released AnkerWork B600 Video Bar which is now available for purchase.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ features:

Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone 13 Pro with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.

