Amazon Halo Band monitors fitness, general health, and more at $50 (Save 50%)

Woot currently offers the Amazon Halo Band Fitness Tracker for $49.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you another $6 otherwise. Down from its usual $100 going rate, today’s offer matches the all-time low set once before, is 50% off, and $35 under Amazon’s competing discount. Delivering Amazon’s first real focus on fitness tracking and health monitoring, the Halo Band arrives with a streamlined design that ditches the screen in order to provide up to 7-day battery life. That’s alongside a myriad of stats including everything from routine fitness metrics and workouts to heart rate, body fat, sleep, temperature, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Amazon’s Halo Band works by itself, but also pairs with a subscription service to help you get the most out of the monitored stats. You’ll score six complimentary months of the service right out of the box, though that’ll begin auto-renewing at $3.99 after the trial period. So if the added insight doesn’t end up being that helpful on your fitness journey, the subscription is something to keep in mind.

While you’ll find a host of discounted wearables on sale in our fitness tracker guide, you should also look into Amazon’s new Halo View instead. This workout companion enters as the brand’s second fitness tracker, delivering an AMOLED display for the first time. You’ll get a full breakdown on the features in our launch coverage, including what to expect from its 11-day battery life and other functionality to help you meet New Year’s resolutions.

Amazon Halo Band features:

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Halo Band is swimproof; water resistant to 50M. Membership includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. Free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Intensity-based activity tracking, plus an ever-growing library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT. Tools to measure, understand and improve your movement health!

