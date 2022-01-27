Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Flip and leather cases fall to Amazon lows from $57

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Case with S Pen for $57.45 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer stacks up to a new all-time low at 28% off while marking one of the first overall discounts. This is also $8 under our previous mention, as well. Pairing with Samsung’s latest flagship handset, this package turns your Galaxy Z Fold 3 into a true Note alternative with the bundled S Pen. The folio case helps keep everything protected when the foldable is closed, with a wrap-around design that protects the outer display. There’s also a designated slot to stow away the stylus for safe keeping when not in use. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect, then head below for more.

Those looking to wrap a Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a more premium design are also in luck, as Amazon is also discounting Samsung’s official leather cover to $59.95. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 25% in savings and a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. This official case trades in the more utility-focused design found on the lead deal for a higher-end leather finish. Made of calf leather, this cover features a soft touch interior for some added protection and to keep your phone looking its best.

Speaking of official accessories, this morning also saw Woot get in on the action by launching a sale on Samsung’s in-house 25W USB-C chargers. Complete with cables in the box, you can grab two of them for $22 right now, delivering ample savings from the up to $70 value that this package would typically fetch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Case features:

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with Pen has been upgraded to suit the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, including an S Pen Fold Edition along with a dedicated holder. Plus, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with Pen is treated with a coating to keep your case clean.

