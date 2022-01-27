Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $229 at Amazon (Save $70)

Alongside these ongoing M1 iPad Pro discounts, Amazon today is now offering the Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard for $229 shipped. Down from $299, you’re looking at the best discount since August at $70 off. Also at Walmart. Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad Pro or latest iPad Air centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Sure it won’t provide quite the same experience for turning your iPad Pro into a workstation, but Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio will upgrade you to a physical typing experience for less. Currently sitting at $159 over on Amazon, this model packs a folio design much like the lead deal, just sans the floating hinge or built-in trackpad. But as far as more affordable solutions come, this is worth a look.

While the lead deal isn’t the new white Magic Keyboard style, Twelve South just refreshed its popular leather BookBook cover in a new cream color. Designed for the latest M1 iPad Pros and the color-matching Apple accessory, this delivers a unique vintage book design with leather stylings and plenty of notable inclusions. Our launch coverage details the entire package for a closer look.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

