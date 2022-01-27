Get a look at Boba Fett in action as unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 surfaces online

Have you ever wanted to play a proper AAA Boba Fett game starring the bounty hunter himself? Us too, but after Star Wars 1313 was cancelled years ago our dreams drifted out in to a galaxy far, far away. Not only did we just recently get some light details on what Respawn is working on next – a new Jedi Fallen Order game alongside what sounds like an upcoming first-person shooter set in the world’s most famous sci-fi universe – some interesting footage of that unreleased Star Wars 1313 game you might remember has surfaced. Head below to take a look for yourself.

As folks sink into the Book of Boba Fett, previously unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 has made its way to YouTube courtesy of The Vault. The Star Wars-focused channel is celebrating its sixth anniversary and has now uploaded what appears to be footage of the unreleased Boba Fett game. Star Wars 1313 might be one of the most disappointing game cancellations in recent memory – it was shuttered alongside LucarArts back when Disney bought the brand out – but we are getting an interesting little piece of what could have been today.

To celebrate the Vault Project’s 6th anniversary, we present this unseen footage from Star Wars: 1313 showing Boba Fett in action. Very interesting to see considering the famous E3 demo showed off a version of the game prior to the character switch.

Originally unveiled back in 2012, Star Wars 1313 was set to have started off with players taking on the role of a different bounty hunter before being killed off by Boba Fett, as Polygon points out. Presumably, gamers would then have taken control of the iconic bounty hunter from that point on. The game was primed to be set mostly on the titular 1313 level of the planet Coruscant, and in the footage above we get a good look at what appears to be mostly finished version of a sort of bustling marketplace before it breaks into a very much not finished chase scene.

While titles like Jedi Fallen Order have been a nice return to form for the Star Wars franchise in the AAA video game space, it would have been amazing to get a proper Boba Fett game like 1313 was primed to be. Nonetheless, at least we have what is next from Respawn on the table still.

