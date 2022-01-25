Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is probably one of the best story-based games released in the fictional universe in the past few years. I’ve enjoyed plenty of play time in the title, but it’s time for the next story to be worked on. Announced today, Respawn, the same team behind Jedi Fallen Order, is working on the next game in the franchise. On top of that, the team is also designing a Star Wars FPS as well as a strategy game – that’s three titles from a fan-favorite Respawn development team in partnership with EA and Lucasfilm. While we don’t know everything that these games will be, we have more details on today’s announcements below.

What could be next in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise?

Respawn Entertainment is best known for its work on Titanfall, Apex Legends, and, of course, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. We’re focusing on the last franchise right now, with an expansion to that universe on its way. The team at the studio is already working on the next installment in the Star Wars Jedi series, and they’re even joined by two additional teams working to deliver “additional unique Star Wars experiences across multiple genres.” In addition to an expansion of the Jedi series, there is also a first-person shooter that Respawn is working on. There will be a strategy game, too, that’s being made in partnership with Bit Reactor, a newly-formed studio head up by an industry veteran.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Warsstories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

Work has already begun on all three projects, though we don’t have any timetables of when to expect any of the titles to launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I had to guess at all, we’ll likely see some more information about the games later this year or maybe next, with a release around 6-12 months following. However, the industry has been laiden with setbacks and shifting launch dates for many titles over the past few years, so it could be a while before we get any more concrete information on these three new Star Wars games.

I’m very excited for an expansion to the Star Wars Jedi universe, and the thought of a full-on FPS as well as strategy game intrigues me quite a bit actually. We’ve had Star Wars FPS before with Battlefront, but that game was made by DICE and not Respawn. Nothing against DICE, but so far, Respawn has showed they have a better grasp on the Star Wars universe in my opinion, so that makes me even more excited to see a new FPS released in the franchise.

The strategy game has me curious, though. What would that be considered? Is Jedi Fallen order not already a strategy game? Are we talking RTS? I can’t wait to get more information on this unique addition to the Star Wars universe, and only time will tell what type of title it’ll actually be at launch.

