OtterBox launches new Core iPhone 13 cases made of 50% recycled materials

OtterBox today is announcing a new collection of iPhone 13 cases that are its most environmentally-friendly offerings yet. Available for all of Apple’s latest handsets, the new MagSafe covers are made of 50% recycled materials and are now available for purchase direct from OtterBox and Apple.

OtterBox Core iPhone 13 case recycled

Now the latest smartphone accessory company to double down on environmentally-friendly releases, OtterBox today is launching its new lineup of Core iPhone 13 cases. Arriving with a recycled build that leans into its renewed nature, there is an entire collection of covers now available for the entire iPhone 13 series.

Comprised of 50% recycled materials, OtterBox notes that each of its cases are made of a first-of-its-kind regrind material. That repurposed silicone pairs with synthetic rubber to deliver a slim design. As of now, there are two styles available for the new OtterBox Core iPhone 13 cases. Fully embracing the recycled nature, these covers arrive with fitting names like Carnival Night and Funfetti, which are your typical black or white cases with a sprinkling of multicolored plastics inside the slightly translucent builds.

You’ll also find MagSafe support built into the entire lineup. It’s a nice touch from OtterBox, with the internal magnets matching the color of the outer case.

Despite being made from recycled plastics, the new Core Series cases don’t ditch any of the standard OtterBox protection you’d expect. There’s still drop protection on top of a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free. And if anything, there’s the added benefit of the company’s regrind silicone sporting a grippy texture.

Alongside just noting that each of its new Core iPhone 13 cases is made of 50% recycled materials, OtterBox has this to say on the environment-friendly mission:

The company has already repurposed more than 1.4 million pounds of post-industrial recycled plastic. Core Series is made of a regrind material that creates an authentic recycled case with comfortable, grippy texture in two eye-catching designs that integrate seamlessly with the MagSafe ecosystem for iPhone. The slim profile slips easily into pockets or bags and the one-piece design installs easily in seconds. This case keeps more plastics out of landfills to protect your iPhone and the planet.

Entering at $59.95, all of the new OtterBox recycled iPhone 13 cases are now available for purchase. Alongside being available directly from OtterBox, you’ll find the new Core cases available from Apple stores.

Today’s news from OtterBox arrives shortly after seeing the folks over at CASETiFY launch their new collection of renewed MagSafe accessories. As exciting as those cases were, the steeper price tags haven’t gone over well. This makes the release of the new Core iPhone 13 cases even more exciting, as OtterBox has managed to undercut the price tags.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While brands have been experimenting with using recycled materials in iPhone cases for some time now, it looks like 2022 may be the year that the trend finally picks up. We’ve already seen two different collections launch to start the year, and from two of the most popular accessory makers out there. I’ll be excited to check these new OtterBox Core covers out in the future and see how they stack up to the likes of CASETiFY’s new renewed iPhone 13 cases, or even just your average cover.

